University of Hawaii ends regular season with top finishes

The Hawaii track and field team ended its regular-season schedule with event wins and top finishes at this past weekend’s OSU High-Performance Meet in Corvallis, Ore. Read more

Sophomore thrower Montserrat Montanes I Arbo was dominant in the hammer throw, denting the ground at 188 feet, 9 inches to grab first place. Her throw set a personal record, and marked the fourth longest in school history.

Junior sprinter Alyssa Mae Antolin brought home a pair of victories, claiming first place in both the 200-meter dash (24.2) and the 100m dash (11.82).

The ‘Bows also grabbed a flurry of second-place finishes — pole vaulters Natasha Tehrani and Helen Hoadley clearing the bar at 12 feet, 5 inches. Triple jumper Caitlin Simmons grabbed second with a distance of 38-9.75. The 4×100 relay team (Kristen LaCosse, Amy Warrington, Antolin, Caitlin Simmons) finished in second with a time of 47.41, while the 4×400 relay team (Madee Harding, LaCosse, Warrington, Tierra Sydnor) also finished second with a time of 3:56.30.

Next up, the Rainbow Wahine will head to Davis, Calif., for the Big West Championships. The heptathlon and decathlon will take place Friday and Saturday, while the rest of the events will be the following weekend, May 13-14.

HPU’s Saunders earns conference honor

Hawaii Pacific’s Noel “Tita” Saunders was named the Pacific West Conference Softball Player of the Week after her strong performances in the Sharks’ final games of the season.

The junior from Pearl City smacked her first home run of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. The go-ahead two-run blast in the top of the 10th inning propelled the Sharks to a 5-3 win over Hawaii Hilo. She hit 3-for-5 that game, with the home run and a pair of doubles.

In the second game, she loaded the bases with a single, then made her way around to score what turned out to be the game-winning run. She also added an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the 5-2 win to secure a sweep of the Vulcans.

Saunders finished the year as Hawaii Pacific’s batting leader at .327. She also led the Sharks with 11 doubles and 24 runs batted in while starting all 50 games.