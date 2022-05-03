comscore ‘Iolani, Kapolei share top position | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

‘Iolani, Kapolei share top position

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The shuffle continues with ‘Iolani and Kapolei sharing the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii volleyball team glad to have a chance to defend title
Next Story
Television and radio - May 3, 2022

Scroll Up