Hawaii Prep World | Sports

'Iolani, Kapolei share top position

By Paul Honda
phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.

The shuffle continues with 'Iolani and Kapolei sharing the No. 1 ranking in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10.

It is the first trip to the peak of the poll for Kapolei (14-4-1 overall), which may be the hottest team in the state behind ace pitcher Jerzie Liana.

'Iolani returned to the top spot with five first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. The Raiders were No. 3 last week, then rolled to the Interscholastic League of Honolulu title with a win over Kamehameha and two victories over Maryknoll.

Kapolei was second in the OIA West regular season, but dominated the playoffs with wins over Waianae, Campbell and then-No. 1 Mililani by a combined score of 21-4 to capture the Oahu Interscholastic Association crown.

The Hurricanes received three first-place votes and five second-place votes, while 'Iolani had two third-place votes from the panel. That was enough to even the score.