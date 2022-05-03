Stephen Tsai: University of Hawaii football needs help in NCAA’s money race

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We all know that fun-loving guy who entertains and often picks up the tab.

But that guy is using nearly maxed-out charge cards, which he will pay only the minimum fees every month for, well, forever.

That guy is the University of Hawaii football program.

For now, the Rainbow Warriors do well enough to pay their bills and have a skosh left over to help other programs, the breadwinner netting crumbs. But should making ends meet be the end game?

The temporary venue for home football games needs to be larger, the training facilities upgraded, the amenities more appealing to recruits, their parents and current players. The market is demanding as much. It is as if UH is being charged the same rising property tax as Mountain West neighbors with pricier homes.

The Warriors are doing their part. The self-styled “Braddahhood” has become a marketable slogan. Timmy Chang has been promoting the program since he was hired as head coach in January. Chang is not just an ambassador — he is Kimo Kahoano and every day is Aloha Friday (“doo-be-doo, doo-be-doo …”). If you don’t like Chang, you need an appointment with Dr. Phil.

And lawmakers have been wheeling and dealing to appropriate more money to UH and, ultimately, to the athletic department. A final number could come this week. But it probably will not be enough. With the next Aloha Stadium years away from opening, the on-campus Ching Complex needs to double its current 9,000-seat capacity. The NCAA requires a 15,000-ticket average that is has been willing to overlook for UH — for now. It also would be useful to build more permanent restrooms in the facility.

Now put down the pitchforks and torches. Yes, we all believe there are worthier causes than using state money to supplement the UH athletic department’s budget. Teachers, firefighters, paramedics and, of course, the Moiliili Field custodian are among those deserving pay boosts. Many don’t have the disposable income for pitchforks and torches. But it would take uku-billion to fairly compensate them; it would take, maybe, $20 million to help UH.

As financial advisers like to advise: Attack the small debts first because it will inspire to then pay off the larger loans. And, yes, UH sports is worthy source for entertainment, unity and economic impact.

Also, with state institutions, fair is not just fair — it is the law. That is why if UH gives cost-of-attendance checks to football players, it must give the same to female soccer players. Among the exceptions are money-raising dinner and golf tournaments or a specific drive. A few years ago, fans were able to sponsor players’ helmets.

In the money game, UH is trailing in the race for name, image and likeness dollars. NCAA student-athletes can be paid from outside sources as long as the deals are not engineered directly by the universities.

San Diego State, which also competes in Mountain West football, has 60 players who signed NIL deals with a hauling company. BYU has an NIL deal that will compensate its entire football roster, as well as provide full tuition for walk-ons. A Miami basketball player threatened to enter the NCAA transfer portal if he did not receive a better NIL deal. Power Five schools have hired financial consultants to help student-athletes handle their NIL earnings. That’s the off-the-field competition for an under-funded UH program.

RKT Media Hawaii, which has no direct ties to UH, has a division that tries to provide NIL matches and training for student-athletes. That is a start. But UH is racing the clock to find more outside contacts to generate NIL deals and sponsors for players who now have more options.