Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell quits Hawaii gubernatorial race

Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell — the self-described “underdog” in what had been a three-way race in the upcoming Democratic Party primary election for governor — announced today that he is pulling out of the race.

Caldwell’s gubernatorial campaign never gained traction even as he unveiled a series of ads that provided details of what he would do as governor on critical issues facing Hawaii.

But he was haunted by what he called “tough decisions” that he made over eight years and two terms in office, especially his divisive support for the city’s rail project and “compassionate disruption” policy dealing with Oahu’s homeless — two issues that he inherited.

More recently, Caldwell has been criticized for his unwavering support of his former Managing Director Roy Amemiya, former Corporation Counsel Donna Leong and former Honolulu Police Commission Chair Max Sword. The three have pleaded not guilty to federal charges surrounding the $250,000 retirement settlement for former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, who was later convicted of federal crimes and is now in prison.

Caldwell also had history against him: No Honolulu mayor has ever been elected governor.

Caldwell previously told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that he and longtime aide Georgette Deemer are finishing a book on their interviews with Hawaii leaders on how they responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caldwell’s departure leaves Vicky Cayetano, a business entrepreneur and former Hawaii first lady, and Lt. Gov. Josh Green in the Aug. 13 Democratic Primary. Green remains the front runner in terms of campaign contributions, endorsements and approval ratings.

Speculation continues to swirl around U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele that he will announce he is entering the gubernatorial race.

