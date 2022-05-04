Hawaii records 10 new coronavirus-related deaths, 4,249 new infections

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 4,249 new COVID-19 infections over the previous week, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 252,654 cases.

DOH also reported 10 more deaths, bringing the state’s COVID death toll to 1,428.

The state’s 7-day average of new cases today was reported at 485 compared to 362 last Wednesday, representing the sixth consecutive increase in a row.

The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, jumped to 11.5%, up from 9.1% last week. It is the seventh week in a row that DOH has recorded an increase in the positivity rate.

Hospitalizations of coronavirus patients in Hawaii rose to 66 today with seven in intensive care units and three on ventilators, according to the state’s HI-EMA dashboard. A week ago, there were 51 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with two in ICUs and on two ventilators.

By island, there were 2,855 new infections reported on Oahu, 565 on Hawaii island, 468 on Maui, 233 on Kauai, 25 on Lanai, and nine on Molokai. Another 94 infections were reported out of state.

DOH has said the COVID case counts are an underestimate of total infections since many people are now using home test kits that are not officially counted.

The U.S. Health and Human Services inpatient bed dashboard shows 81 patients with COVID-19 in Hawaii hospitals today.

Last Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved Hawaii from the green, low-risk category to the yellow, medium-risk category on its community risk map.