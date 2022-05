Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Abortion is one of the most controversial issues, and will bring out the worst in people on both sides.

Many on the pro-choice side will say that women have a constitutional right to an abortion. This is a common misconception. You cannot find in our Constitution anything that gives women that specific right.

Those liberal Supreme Court justices who voted in favor of abortions in Roe v. Wade needed to justify their position, so they combined and broadened different articles in the Constitution to legally allow women to have an abortion. In other words, those justices manipulated our Constitution to fit their narrative.

Some will say that an overwhelming majority of Americans support abortion rights, but it depends on whose poll you are reading and how far along a woman is in her pregnancy. The further along a woman is in her pregnancy, the more likely those who are pro-choice will oppose abortions.

Harold Nakagawa

Mililani

Bill unwisely limits clean energy options

If you care about solar energy and avoiding the worst effects of climate change, pay close attention to how your state legislators voted on Senate Bill 2510.

The bill claims to promote Hawaii’s 100% renewable-energy policy, but in fact it does the opposite, by imposing arbitrary and wrongheaded limits on different types of popular renewables (like solar), regardless of whether such limits benefit grid reliability, our pocketbooks or the environment.

Because this proposed law would unequivocally slow down the transition away from fossil fuels, any legislator who voted to declare a “climate emergency” last session and also voted for this bill is a hypocrite and does not deserve your vote in the next election.

Colin Yost

Niu Valley

Former Marine fought for Ukraine with honor

I am so sad to hear about the death of Willy Joseph Cancel, who lost his life fighting in Ukraine (“Relatives say former U.S. Marine killed fighting in Ukraine,” Star-Advertiser, April 29).

I appreciated the article in the newspaper, but we really don’t need to know about his bad conduct discharge. He may not have had a stellar career in the U.S. Marine Corps, but he obviously learned honor, courage and sacrifice for the common good. He made the effort to fight war criminals and those in the army of an evil dictator.

Cancel did what many of us only talk about. I will play “Taps” again this Memorial Day, as loudly as I can, and will be thinking of Cancel and all the other Marines who have died fighting against insurmountable odds. I truly hope that Cancel receives a funeral service with military honors.

Peter Douglass

Waialae Nui

‘Pearl of the Pacific’ is losing its luster

Recently I had family visit from the mainland. The first comment to me was not about our weather, natural beauty, aloha spirit or anything else positive: “Your roads are awful!”

I had to agree. Recently, after a bone-jarring bus ride, I asked the driver if I was imagining it or are the streets worse? Yes, he replied. The money is all being spent on the rail transit project.

I was at the Fort Street Mall a few days ago but I didn’t stay long; it is a wasteland in the heart of a city once known as the “Pearl of the Pacific.” It seems the pearl is losing its luster and the mall has a strong aroma of an outhouse. Does anyone care?

Daci Armstrong

Kakaako

