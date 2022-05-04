Council considering stricter term limits for city elected officials
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:44 p.m.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021
Andria Tupola:
The Council member has introduced resolutions to tighten term limits for Council members, the mayor and the prosecuting attorney
