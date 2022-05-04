comscore Council considering stricter term limits for city elected officials | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Council considering stricter term limits for city elected officials

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021 <strong>Andria Tupola: </strong> <em>The Council member has introduced resolutions to tighten term limits for Council members, the mayor and the prosecuting attorney </em>

The Honolulu City Council is considering proposed charter amendments that would impose stricter term limits for Council members, the mayor and the prosecuting attorney, closing off a provision that has allowed some to hold office for more than eight years. Read more

