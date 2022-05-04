comscore Denver-based Ross Aviation buys Air Service Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Denver-based Ross Aviation buys Air Service Hawaii

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Ross Aviation said it plans to retain all 85 employees at Air Service Hawaii’s airport locations in Honolulu, Lanai, Maui, Hilo, Kauai and Kona. Read more

