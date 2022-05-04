Hawaii News Denver-based Ross Aviation buys Air Service Hawaii By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Ross Aviation said it plans to retain all 85 employees at Air Service Hawaii’s airport locations in Honolulu, Lanai, Maui, Hilo, Kauai and Kona. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Denver-based Ross Aviation has completed its acquisition of aviation company Air Service Hawaii, with six locations at airports throughout the state, the companies announced Tuesday. Air Service Hawaii is a fixed-base operator that provides ground support services for general aviation aircraft and their passengers and crews. Ross Aviation said it plans to retain all 85 employees at Air Service Hawaii’s airport locations in Honolulu, Lanai, Maui, Hilo, Kauai and Kona. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Brian Corbett, CEO of Ross Aviation, said in a news release that the Hawaii company “fits perfectly with our flight hospitality standards, and we could not be more pleased to now have them as a part of the Ross Aviation family.” As a fixed-base operator, the Hawaii company’s services include aircraft parking, fuel, hangar storage, and terminal facilities for passengers. The company was founded in 1948 and recently opened a business jet hangar and fixed-base operator terminal at Kona International Airport. The company said the 38,000-square-foot Kona hangar accommodates large-cabin aircraft. Shaen Tarter, president of Air Service Hawaii, said in the news release, “It gives me a great deal of satisfaction to now have ownership passed to a company that’s as dedicated as we have been to respecting the people, rich traditions and precious environment of Hawaii.” Previous Story Hawaii reacts to leaked Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade case