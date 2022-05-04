Denver-based Ross Aviation buys Air Service Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Denver-based Ross Aviation has completed its acquisition of aviation company Air Service Hawaii, with six locations at airports throughout the state, the companies announced Tuesday.

Air Service Hawaii is a fixed-base operator that provides ground support services for general aviation aircraft and their passengers and crews.

Ross Aviation said it plans to retain all 85 employees at Air Service Hawaii’s airport locations in Honolulu, Lanai, Maui, Hilo, Kauai and Kona.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brian Corbett, CEO of Ross Aviation, said in a news release that the Hawaii company “fits perfectly with our flight hospitality standards, and we could not be more pleased to now have them as a part of the Ross Aviation family.”

As a fixed-base operator, the Hawaii company’s services include aircraft parking, fuel, hangar storage, and terminal facilities for passengers.

The company was founded in 1948 and recently opened a business jet hangar and fixed-base operator terminal at Kona International Airport. The company said the 38,000-square-foot Kona hangar accommodates large-cabin aircraft.

Shaen Tarter, president of Air Service Hawaii, said in the news release, “It gives me a great deal of satisfaction to now have ownership passed to a company that’s as dedicated as we have been to respecting the people, rich traditions and precious environment of Hawaii.”