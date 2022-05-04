comscore Wave of bills that could become law sent to Gov. David Ige | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Wave of bills that could become law sent to Gov. David Ige

  • By Andrew Gomes and Dan Nakaso agomes@staradvertiser.com dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.

Hawaii lawmakers gave final passage Tuesday to the vast majority of bills in line to become law this year. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii reacts to leaked Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade case

Scroll Up