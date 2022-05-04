Former Warrior Eugene Ford signs with NFL’s Jaguars

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former University of Hawaii defensive back Eugene Ford’s path toward an NFL dream began with Tuesday’s signing.

“That’s step one right there,” said Ford, who signed a free-agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ford inked the standard three-year contract for an undrafted free agent, with only the signing bonus guaranteed. If a rookie is on the active roster the entire 2022 season, he will receive the base salary of $705,000.

“The money comes last,” Ford said of his priority list. “I love this game so much. It’s a blessing to get the opportunity to play at the level I’ve been dreaming of my whole life.”

Ford will report to the Jaguars’ mini camp on May 11, with the first workouts scheduled for May 12. He is projected to compete at safety.

“They needed safeties, so they’re bringing me in to try to play safety,” Ford said.

Ford completed his five-season UH career at the end of the 2021 regular season. Soon after Nick Rolovich was hired as UH head coach in November 2015, Ford became the first commitment of the 2016 class. A transcript glitch delayed Ford’s enrollment until January 2017. Ford played free safety, strong safety, cornerback, nickelback and stud (linebacker-safety hybrid) during his UH career.

No UH player was selected in last week’s NFL Draft, but Ford received free-agent interest from the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and the Jaguars.

“My agency and myself were trying to figure out the best fit for me, and getting the opportunity to play right away, and getting the chance,” Ford said. “You look at teams, and you don’t want to be on the back burner. The Jaguars were the best fit for me, and they were interested in me as far as my film. Now is the time to make it happen.”

Earlier, former UH right tackle Gene Pryor signed a free-agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs and cornerback Cortez Davis signed with the Denver Broncos. All-purpose back Calvin Turner will participate in tryouts with the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.