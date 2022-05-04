Hawaii baseball coach Rich Hill’s troops getting healthy for the stretch run

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii baseball coach Rich Hill does not think about the Rainbow Warriors’ best start in 11 years of Big West membership nor being a victory away from the 1,100th of his career. Read more

Discussions about the second-place ’Bows’ 13-8 mark might be tabled until this summer and most likely until 2042.

“We want to come back to the 20-year anniversary of this 2022 season, when we all started this thing, and we felt this great connection, and we achieved all these great milestones. All that stuff is for the end of the year.”

For now, Hill is focused on this weekend’s nonconference road series against UNLV, and the ’Bows’ expanded personnel. Left fielder Scotty Scott and reliever Tyler Dyball have healed from injuries, and designated hitter Bronson Rivera has an increased role.

“More ingredients,” Hill said. “That plate lunch just got tastier.”

Last weekend, Scott played with a brace over his left (throwing) elbow. Despite the elbow ailment, he made a diving attempt on a sinking line drive.

“Scotty gives you an element of that left-handed at-bat — a tough AB, a great on-base percentage, energy throughout the lineup,” Hill said.

Dyball, who had a bone problem in his right (pitching) elbow, made his 2022 debut on Sunday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

“Dyball looked like he didn’t miss a beat,” Hill said. “He’s kind of that salty vet touching 88 (mph). And he’s kind of that guy, I think, you’re going to see more of in the middle of a game, late in a game, especially with the right-on-right matchup. Especially because of the slider and the two-seam sink.”

Rivera, a left-hitting freshman, delivered the decisive two-run single single in Saturday’s 5-4 victory. Hill said Rivera and right-swinging Naighel Ali‘i Calderon will platoon at designated hitter.

“Bronson has got some tough ABs, (and) provided us with a spark over the weekend,” Hill said. “Looking forward to what he does.”

Hill said Calderon’s speed — 6.2 seconds over 60 yards — is an asset against left-handed pitchers. Hill said Calderon “takes away that breaking ball. It opens up the bunting lane. Left-handers have a tendency to fall off to the third-base side. Naighel is really good at either the hard push or what we call a walk-the-dog push up the first-base line. He gives you that speed element against a lefty.”

Hill confirmed that catcher Blake Hiraki and left-handed freshman pitcher Harry Gustin will miss the rest of the season. Hiraki will undergo surgery this week to repair a hamate injury. Gustin broke the index finger on his pitching hand during pregame warmups.