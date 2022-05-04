comscore Hawaii baseball coach Rich Hill’s troops getting healthy for the stretch run | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii baseball coach Rich Hill’s troops getting healthy for the stretch run

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

University of Hawaii baseball coach Rich Hill does not think about the Rainbow Warriors’ best start in 11 years of Big West membership nor being a victory away from the 1,100th of his career. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii picks up quarterback Joey Yellen from Pittsburgh

Scroll Up