Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan earns NCAA championship bid

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.

Hawaii men’s tennis player Andre Ilagan earned the Big West’s automatic bid as the highest-ranked player in the conference, the NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Subcommittee announced Tuesday. Read more

Hawaii picks up quarterback Joey Yellen from Pittsburgh
Scoreboard - May 4, 2022

