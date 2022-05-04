Hawaii Grown: Baseball, Men’s Golf, Softball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Trayden Tamiya, Waiakea ’18: The Air Force junior second baseman finished 4-for-11 with a homer, four walks, five runs scored and four RBIs in a three-game sweep of UNLV over the weekend. Tamiya has started all 45 games for the Falcons this season and is hitting .265 with eight doubles, four homers and 30 RBIs.

>> Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis ’21: The Cal freshman designated hitter/first baseman finished 5-for-11 with a double, a run and an RBI as the Golden Bears lost two of three to Oregon over the weekend.

>> Jacob Hinderleider, ‘Iolani ’19: The Davidson College junior shortstop finished 5-for-12 with a double, two triples, two runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base to help the Wildcats win two of three over Saint Louis over the weekend to improve to 33-9 for the season.

>> Javyn Pimental, Kamehameha ’20: The Arizona left-hander closed out an 8-2 win over Nevada on Sunday, tossing a scoreless ninth inning to earn a 3-1 series win. Pimental, who has made 13 appearances this season, hasn’t allowed a run in three of his past four outings.

>> Logan Williams, Punahou ’17: The North Dakota State senior designated hitter went 2-for-4 with a run, a walk and three RBIs in an 8-3 win over South Dakota State on Friday. It was the only one of four scheduled games for the Bison that was played this week due to weather.

>> Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’20: The Kansas sophomore shortstop finished 3-for-10 with two runs, two RBIs, a stolen base and two walks as the Jayhawks lost two of three to West Virginia over the weekend.

>> Shane Himeda, Maryknoll ’18: The Puget Sound senior designated hitter went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, including the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Willamette (Ore.) 5-4 in the final game of the season on Sunday. Himeda, who was named to the All-Northwest Conference first team as a designated hitter, hit a team-best .418 with 11 doubles, three homers and 31 RBIs this season with eight stolen bases in nine attempts.

>> Kahi Bisho, Punahou ’18: The Pacific (Ore.) senior right-hander, who was named to the All-NWC first team, finished his season 3-4 with a 2.91 ERA with 12 starts in 15 appearances. The Kansas transfer pitched 55 2/3 innings, allowing 47 hits and 30 walks with 55 strikeouts, holding opponents to a .227 batting average.

>> Tyler Quinn, Maryknoll ’19: The Pacific (Ore.) junior third baseman, who was received All-NWC honorable mention, hit a team-best .340 this season with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 39 RBIS with a team-high 37 runs scored. His 22 walks were second on the team and he finished the year with a .446 on-base percentage.

>> Makana Murashige, Punahou ’20: The Puget Sound sophomore third baseman, who was named to the All-NWC honorable mention team, went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the Loggers’ win over Willamette (Ore.) to end the season. Murashige finished the season batting .315 with 10 doubles, three homers and 39 RBIs. He also stole a team-best 17 bases on 19 attempts.

MEN’S GOLF

>> Kolbe Irei, Roosevelt ’20: The UC Irvine sophomore closed with a 3-over 75 to finish the Big West Conference Championships in a tie for 28th place at 9 over on Tuesday in La Quinta, Calif. Irei shot rounds of 74, 76 and 75.

SOFTBALL

>> Jocelyn Alo, Campbell ’17: The Oklahoma senior designated player hit her 23rd home run of the season and 111th in her career in a 19-0 win over Kansas on Saturday and finished the three-game series 3-for-8 with a homer, four runs scored, three RBIs and four walks to help the Sooners sweep the Jayhawks to improve to 45-1 for the season.

>> D’Asha Saiki, Punahou ’19: The Cal sophomore second baseman started two of three games against Arizona State over the weekend and went 3-for-4 with a run scored as the Golden Bears were swept by the Sun Devils.

>> Maia McNicoll, Maryknoll ’18: The Northwest Nazarene junior utility player was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Monday, sharing the award with another player from Hawaii. McNicoll batted .533 in a four-game series against Simon Fraser, finishing 8-for-15 with two doubles, a triple, a homer, three runs scored and 13 RBIs. In the regular-season finale, McNicoll tied a conference record with eight RBIs, hitting a grand slam in a 13-4 win that lasted five innings. The Nighthawks are the top seed in the GNAC Championships and open against No. 4 seed Central Washington on Thursday.

>> Logan Carlos, Mililani ’18: The Western Oregon senior infielder shared the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week award with McNicoll. Carlos hit for the cycle in her final game of the regular season, doing it in her first four at-bats against Central Washington to become the fifth player in the conference to achieve the feat since 2014. Carlos finished the week hitting .500 (7-for-14) with five runs, five RBIs and three walks and ended her season leading the Wolves in batting average (.380), hits (65), runs scored (37) and triples (six) and tied for the team lead with 23 walks. She was second in homers (10) and RBIs (37).

>> Mari Foster, Roosevelt ’18: The Pacific Lutheran senior outfielder was named to the All-Northwest Conference first team as an at-large selection. Foster, who made the second team as a junior, led the Lutes with a .397 batting average and 60 hits and finished with 14 doubles, five homers, 25 RBIs and 46 runs scored. She also led the team in stolen bases with 14 in 15 attempts.

>> Alyssa Abe, Leilehua ’19: The Lewis and Clark junior right-hander was named to the All-NWC second team for the second year in a row. Abe finished 12-10 this season with a 3.81 ERA, making 17 starts in 28 appearances. She struck out 79 in 125 innings.

>> Haylie Uetake, Roosevelt ’18: The Pacific (Ore.) senior catcher was named to the All-NWC honorable mention team. Uetake made her mark on defense, recording the third-most putouts (70) on the team without making an error in 20 starts behind the plate.

