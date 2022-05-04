Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 4, 2022 Today Updated 10:27 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today No local sporting events scheduled Thursday No local sporting events scheduled Bulletin board Kahuku High & Intermediate School Head Coach Vacancy Applications are being accepted for the following sport: Cheerleading Priority will be given to those who have the following qualifications: 1. NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching Certification. 2. Prior Head or Assistant Coaching experience at the High School or College Level. 3. Attended an institution of Higher Learning. 4. Prior College Level playing experience. Email resumes to: Kahuku High School Athletic Director: Gillian Yamagata, CAA gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us Deadline: 5/20/22 5:00 pm HST, Interviews will be set the following week. Previous Story University of Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan earns NCAA championship bid Next Story Television and radio - May 4, 2022