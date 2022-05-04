comscore Scoreboard - May 4, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Scoreboard | Sports

Scoreboard – May 4, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan earns NCAA championship bid
Next Story
Television and radio - May 4, 2022

Scroll Up