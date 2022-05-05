Testimony against indoor masking rule fills contentious Board of Education meeting

Dozens of testifiers called for an end to the COVID-19 indoor masking rule for Hawaii’s public schools during an unusually contentious meeting of the state Board of Education today.

A group opposing masking in schools, Unmask Our Keiki, had organized community members to testify. Some people who spoke during the more than two hours of public testimony shouted at board members and state schools interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi, and a few refused to stop speaking at the end of their allotted 1 minute.

BJ Penn, the UFC fighter and Republican gubernatorial candidate, was among the approximately 50 people who testified online or in person that they believe masks are harming children’s physical and mental health, and/or that the DOE is exceeding its legal authority and parents should be able to choose. “I could go on and on, but you guys is all gone when I get in (to office),” Penn said, gesturing to the board members and Hayashi.

The state Department of Education rule mandates indoor masking for all students and school employees in the 257 regular public schools and all DOE facilities through the end of the school year, May 27. Whether masking will continue to be required during DOE summer programs and next school year has not yet been announced. Outdoor masking has been optional at all 257 of Hawaii’s regular public school campuses since March 9.

Two thirds of Hawaii residents recently surveyed said they “strongly support” or “somewhat support” the DOE’s policy to require students to remain masked while indoors on campus, according to SMS Hawaii, a market research and consulting company.