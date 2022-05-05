comscore Hawaii public schools criticized for slow spending of COVID-19 aid | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii public schools criticized for slow spending of COVID-19 aid

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020 Early in the pandemic schools received aid mainly to tackle health and safety and virtual-learning concerns, but now many educators say there is an urgent need to provide academic support at the classroom level. Hand sanitizer is attached to a desk in a classroom at Aikahi Elementary School in Kailua.

    Early in the pandemic schools received aid mainly to tackle health and safety and virtual-learning concerns, but now many educators say there is an urgent need to provide academic support at the classroom level. Hand sanitizer is attached to a desk in a classroom at Aikahi Elementary School in Kailua.

On its face, it’s unprecedented and needed money that some say should be easy enough to spend: Congress over the past two years has authorized more than $263 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding to the nation’s schools and colleges — including nearly $950 million to Hawaii — and educators are supposed to use the money to keep students healthy and safe, and help them recover from the pandemic’s learning losses and social-­emotional wounds. Read more

