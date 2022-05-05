comscore More election upheaval as Kirk Caldwell exits governor’s race | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
More election upheaval as Kirk Caldwell exits governor’s race

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.
  Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell during a press conference.

  Kai Kahele: Sources say the U.S. representative is considering giving up his congressional seat to make a run for Hawaii governor

Kirk Caldwell’s gubernatorial campaign never gained traction even as he unveiled a series of ads that provided details of what he would do as governor on critical issues facing Hawaii. Read more

