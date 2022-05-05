Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan picks up 2 more honors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii men’s tennis player Andre Illagan was named the Big West Player of the Year and All-Big West First Team in both singles and doubles play. Read more

Hawaii men’s tennis player Andre Illagan was named the Big West Player of the Year and All-Big West First Team in both singles and doubles play.

Ilagan finished with a 9-4 overall record and ranked 40th in the nation in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Karl Collins made the first team with Ilagan for doubles.

Blaz Seric earned the second team in singles and honorable mention with doubles teammate Axel Labrunie. Labrunie made honorable mention in singles play.

Sophomore Lea Romain represented the UH women on the first team in singles and second team with doubles partner Satsuki Takamura.

Romain finished the season with 11-5 dual match record and 6-1 in the Big West.

Takamura earned an honorable mention in singles play along with Ana Vilcek.

Vulcans lead PacWest softball awards

Hawaii-Hilo placed four players on the All-Pacific West Conference Softball Team with two players receiving player of the year awards.

Senior, Skylar Thomas, was the Defensive Player of the Year with the third highest fielding percentage (.997) and third-most putouts (298). Thomas also only had one error on the season.

Jayda Favela was named the Freshman of the Year and First Team All-PacWest with a .983 fielding percentage, 12 double plays and committing only three errors. Favela had 38 hits, two doubles and 26 runs on offense.

Chaminade had three of its players named to the first three teams and Hawaii Pacific had two players honored.