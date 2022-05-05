comscore Kalani’s Taichi Fujinaga helps the Falcons beat Maui in 10 innings to close wild day in state baseball tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kalani’s Taichi Fujinaga helps the Falcons beat Maui in 10 innings to close wild day in state baseball tournament

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.

  • BILLY HULL / BHULL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kalani’s Taichi Fujinaga earned the win and had the game-winning hit for Kalani, which won its first game in the state baseball tournament since 1986.

Kalani (13-3) snapped a six-game losing streak in the state tournament to earn its first win in the winner’s bracket since 1986. Read more

