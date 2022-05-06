comscore Off the News: TurboTax settles, and not for free | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: TurboTax settles, and not for free

  Today
  • Updated 6:26 p.m.

You’ve probably seen the ads — and maybe you decided to bite, and use TurboTax based on the promise of “free, free, free.” But for about 4.4 million taxpayers, the promise of “free” online tax-filing services turned out to be problematic, as consumers eligible for free filing were shifted to a paid version. Read more

