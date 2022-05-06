Off the News: TurboTax settles, and not for free

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

You’ve probably seen the ads — and maybe you decided to bite, and use TurboTax based on the promise of “free, free, free.” But for about 4.4 million taxpayers, the promise of “free” online tax-filing services turned out to be problematic, as consumers eligible for free filing were shifted to a paid version.

About 14,000 Hawaii consumers who filed with TurboTax in tax years 2016 through 2018 are expected to be contacted to receive restitution of up to $90 under a nationwide legal settlement signed Wednesday. No more “free, free, free” ads, either; they’ve been withdrawn.