comscore Mauna Kea management bill finds acceptance, opposition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mauna Kea management bill finds acceptance, opposition

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015 The University of Hawaii no longer opposes HB 2024, which would transfer management of Mauna Kea from UH to a stewardship and oversight board. Keck Observatory telescopes are shown on Mauna Kea.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015

    The University of Hawaii no longer opposes HB 2024, which would transfer management of Mauna Kea from UH to a stewardship and oversight board. Keck Observatory telescopes are shown on Mauna Kea.

The University of Hawaii on Thursday raised the white flag on its opposition to a bill that seeks to boot it from its role as manager of the Mauna Kea summit and its observatories. Read more

Previous Story
More election upheaval as Kirk Caldwell exits governor’s race

Scroll Up