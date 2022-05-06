comscore Monk seal population hits milestone, surpassing 1,500 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Monk seal population hits milestone, surpassing 1,500

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES A Hawaiian monk seal mom known as Luana gave birth to a pup on Oahu's North Shore in mid-April.

    A Hawaiian monk seal mom known as Luana gave birth to a pup on Oahu’s North Shore in mid-April.

The endangered Hawaiian monk seal population has reached a milestone, surpassing 1,500 for the first time in more than 20 years. Read more

