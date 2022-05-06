comscore Native Hawaiians set to receive $600 million for housing after decades of neglect | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Native Hawaiians set to receive $600 million for housing after decades of neglect

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:33 a.m.

State legislators passed landmark legislation to help buoy a long-troubled program for making reparations to Native Hawaiians. The move follows a ProPublica and Star-Advertiser investigation. Read more

