Hawaii Energy, the state’s public benefits administration that focuses on energy efficiency and clean- energy initiatives, announced that Caroline Carl has been appointed to serve as interim executive director. Carl will succeed Brian Kealoha, who has been leading the Hawaii Energy program as executive director since 2016. Carl joined Hawaii Energy in 2011 as the Hawaii County energy adviser helping Big Island businesses save on their electrical bills through education and the adoption of energy-saving equipment. Prior to joining Hawaii Energy, she coordinated reef education programs and water quality monitoring at the Kohala Center for nearly three years.

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has hired Zhi Hao Liu as an account manager in the Commercial Lines Operation unit. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in entrepreneurship and marketing from the Shidler College of Business at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

