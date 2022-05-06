Rearview Mirror: Outdoor Circle celebrates its 110th anniversary
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 1:13 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1966
The Outdoor Circle and the community rose up against development at Kawainui Marsh, above, in the 1960s. It exists today as the largest remaining wetland in the state.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1964
Outdoor Circle members plant trees to observe Arbor Day. Mrs. Harold Erdman, left, tree-planting chair, and Mrs. William Blackfield, Circle president, pose with a palm planted in Waikiki.
-
COURTESY THE OUTDOOR CIRCLE
Eradicating billboards was one of the earliest Outdoor Circle projects.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree