Rearview Mirror: Outdoor Circle celebrates its 110th anniversary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Outdoor Circle celebrates its 110th anniversary

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 1:13 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1966 The Outdoor Circle and the community rose up against development at Kawainui Marsh, above, in the 1960s. It exists today as the largest remaining wetland in the state.

    The Outdoor Circle and the community rose up against development at Kawainui Marsh, above, in the 1960s. It exists today as the largest remaining wetland in the state.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1964 Outdoor Circle members plant trees to observe Arbor Day. Mrs. Harold Erdman, left, tree-planting chair, and Mrs. William Blackfield, Circle president, pose with a palm planted in Waikiki.

    Outdoor Circle members plant trees to observe Arbor Day. Mrs. Harold Erdman, left, tree-planting chair, and Mrs. William Blackfield, Circle president, pose with a palm planted in Waikiki.

  • COURTESY THE OUTDOOR CIRCLE Eradicating billboards was one of the earliest Outdoor Circle projects.

    Eradicating billboards was one of the earliest Outdoor Circle projects.

Every year, I highlight local companies and organizations that reach significant milestones. Today I’m happy to congratulate the Outdoor Circle on all it has accomplished in 110 years. Read more

