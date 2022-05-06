State Legislature ends ‘breakthrough’ session

By Andrew Gomes and Dan Nakaso agomes@staradvertiser.com dnakaso@staradvertiser.comw
State Sen. Brian Taniguchi (D, Makiki- Tantalus-Manoa) is one of three senators retiring from the state Legislature. Also retiring are Sens. Rosalyn Baker (D, West Maui-South Maui) and Clarence Nishihara (D, Waipahu-Pearl City). The three senators have served between 18 and 42 years.
Above, the House floor is seen Thursday during the final floor sessions inside the chambers at the state Capitol.
House Speaker Scott Saiki used the gavel Thursday during the final sessions inside the House chambers at the state Capitol.