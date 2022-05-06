State Legislature ends ‘breakthrough’ session

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

State lawmakers finished this year’s legislative session Thursday giving final passage to several weighty bills and bidding farewell to a dozen colleagues who are retiring or running for other elected office. Read more

Hawaii’s 31st Legislature was marked by gobs of extra spending in areas dominated by Native Hawaiian causes and affordable housing, made possible by roughly $2 billion in projected extra tax revenue collections that weren’t forecast when the session began Jan. 19.

Work by lawmakers this year sharply contrasted with the prior two sessions when major spending had to be curtailed amid the economic downturn brought on by jarring impacts from COVID-19.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Senate President Ron Kouchi said Thursday on the Senate floor, reflecting on sessions after 2019.

Kouchi (D, Kauai-Niihau) then added, “This is the most amazing legislative session that I have participated in. … We all deserve a big pat on the back.”

Based on what was only around a $1 billion revenue improvement outlook when the session began, House leaders set the bar high to restore jobs and pump millions of dollars into neglected programs, such as restoring dental coverage for adult Medicare recipients who were cut off during the 2009 economic recession.

“We hit every benchmark that we set out at the start,” House Speaker Scott Saiki said.

In remarks on the House floor, Saiki (D, Downtown-Kakaako-­McCully) praised his colleagues for their work, saying, “I view this legislative session as a breakthrough.”

“You have shifted the arc of justice in Hawaii,” he said. “In the process, you were unafraid to take on the most complicated and controversial issues. … As a result of your work, hundreds of thousands of people will have opportunity and a better chance in our state.”

During Thursday’s floor sessions in the House and Senate, lawmakers voted to give final approval to a bill to convey $600 million to the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands so the agency can develop more homestead lots for Hawaiian beneficiaries and reduce an embarrassing waitlist of around 28,700 applicants.

Lawmakers also cast votes to pass a bill that would give another state agency $300 million to help developers finance low- income rental housing, and a bill that would put $500 million into the state’s emergency reserve fund while also giving tax rebates to Hawaii taxpayers and their dependents — $300 for people earning under $100,000 and $100 for those earning $100,000 or more.

Another bill passed Thursday represented a budget add-on measure hastily amended last week to appropriate $60 million to fund the Hawaii Tourism Authority after moves in the Legislature earlier this year to wipe out the budget of the agency charged with marketing and managing tourism.

The atmosphere in the two subterranean chambers at the state Capitol was particularly warm on adjournment day this year, in part due to many tributes bestowed upon soon-to-depart colleagues and because for the first time in three years, many guests were allowed into chamber galleries.

Both the House and Senate galleries were largely filled. Guests included family members and staffers of lawmakers, local government administrators and the general public.

In the Senate the audience included several members of a nonprofit organization on Molokai who successfully pushed for passage of a bill that provides $5 million to build a memorial for Hansen’s disease patients who were exiled to live on the island’s isolated Kalaupapa peninsula.

Members of Ka Ohana o Kalaupapa displayed big photos of their relatives who once lived at Kalaupapa. The memorial funding bill was approved Thursday in the Senate after prior passage in the House.

Kouchi said he was thrilled with the presence of company. “I am concerned I might start tearing up because it’s been so quiet (previously),” he said after the Senate adjourned. “It’s great to see everybody here back in the gallery.”

Some guests in attendance were family members of lawmakers who won’t be back at work next year as legislators.

In the House there were tears, hugs, lei and praise on the floor to and from nine departing members — particularly for House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke, who has played a key role navigating funding for programs and departments during COVID- 19 and capped her 10 years as chair on a high note Thursday, with often record levels of funding.

Many colleagues praised her stewardship and mentorship.

“It was very humbling,” Luke said later.

Luke is among a crowded field of four lieutenant governor candidates running in the Aug. 13 Democratic primary.

Eight other House members are also leaving office: Reps. Henry Aquino (D, Wai­pahu), Patrick Branco (D, Kailua-Kaneohe), Luella Costales (D, Waipahu-Royal Kunia-Makakilo), Bob Mc­Dermott (R, Ewa Beach- Iroquois Point), Angus Mc­Kelvey (D, Lahaina-Kaana­pali-Honokohau), Takashi Ohno (D, Nuuanu-Liliha- Alewa Heights), Val Okimoto (R, Mililani-Mililani Mauka-­Waipio Acres) and Tina Wildberger (D, South Maui).

Three senators, piled with lei up to their ears, also got warm wishes and embraces as they looked ahead to retirement after serving between 18 and 42 years at the Legislature.

The longest-serving of the group is Sen. Brian Taniguchi (D, Makiki-Tantalus- Manoa). Also retiring are Sens. Rosalyn Baker (D, West Maui-South Maui) and Clarence Nishihara (D, Waipahu-Pearl City).

After the goodbyes were said and the floor sessions ended, a traditional display of unity took place with Senate and House members gathering in the House chamber to sing “Hawaii Aloha” after forming a circle and clasping hands.

The tradition was broken in 2019 after an intentional or inadvertent act by House members, and had not resumed the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. David Ige now has 45 days to notify the Legislature whether he might veto any of the more than 300 bills sent to him.

Asked about specific concerns, Ige said his administration will need to study the bills before making a decision.