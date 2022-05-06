Amy Atwell makes Sparks’ opening night roster

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former University of Hawaii women’s basketball standout Amy Atwell was among the 13 players named to the Los Angeles Sparks’ opening night roster on Thursday.

Atwell will begin the season with the Sparks for today’s opener against the defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky.

The Sparks selected Atwell with the 27th overall pick in the WNBA Draft on April 11. Atwell, UH’s all-time leading 3-point shooter, capped the preseason by going 6-for-6 from long range in a 19-point performance against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. She is among three rookies on the Sparks’ roster entering today’s opener in Chicago.