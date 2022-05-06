comscore Amy Atwell makes Sparks’ opening night roster | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Amy Atwell makes Sparks’ opening night roster

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Former University of Hawaii women’s basketball standout Amy Atwell was among the 13 players named to the Los Angeles Sparks’ opening night roster on Thursday. Read more

Kalani’s Taichi Fujinaga helps the Falcons beat Maui in 10 innings to close wild day in state baseball tournament

