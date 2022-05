Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Keanu Kawaa had 10 kills, seven aces and four blocks as second-seeded Moanalua swept Castle 25-16, 25-18, 25-13 in the quarterfinal round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Volleyball State Championships on Thursday.

Unbeaten in Oahu Interscholastic Association play, Moanalua (14-0) will play Kamehameha in today’s semifinals.

A crowd of roughly 200 watched at McKinley Student Council Gymnasium.

Kawaa had a much lighter load than usual with just 20 hitting attempts. The 6-foot-4 senior had 30 in the OIA title-match win over Mililani last week. Setters Malu Wilcox (19 assists, ace) and AJ Matsumoto (14 assists, ace) spread the wealth around once Moanalua’s serve took effect. Christian Tafao (eight kills, three blocks) and middle Keola Demello (seven kills, two blocks) rounded out a balanced Na Menehune attack.

“We’re trying to get a lot more of the kids involved. Like any sport, it’s always the supporting cast, what they can do along with our big guy,” Moanalua coach Alan Cabanting said. “Whenever we do need it, we know that we can go to Keanu as we did the whole night, and then when we’re a little bit further ahead, we can distribute to the other guys.”

Moanalua also got four kills from Cody Bonilla.

Castle (10-4) got seven kills, six assists and a block from Tynoah Ehia. Cody Pili-Rumusod added four kills, two aces, nine assists and a block, and Aukanai‘i Arcala chipped in four kills.

Castle had a 5-3 lead in the opening set, but Moanalua revved up with four aces, including one by Matsumoto for a 6-5 edge. Jayce Bush chipped in two kills to help Moanalua go on a 22-11 run.

In set two, it was close again at the onset. Kawaa had another ace to push Na Menehune ahead 7-6 and they never looked back. Pili-Rumusod had four kills and an ace in the second set to keep Castle within five points, but the Knights got no closer.

Kawaa was merciless in the third set with three consecutive aces to open Moanalua’s lead to 9-4, sparking another run.

The Knights finished with four serves.

“Hey, when they first played us, they were really tough. They were giving us struggles with the serve,” Cabanting said. “So we were struggling with the pass a little bit. One of the big things we did, when we don’t have the pass, then we side balls out. Whoever we’re going to play next, that’s where we’re going to be at, at times because they’re both good serving teams, Kamehameha-Hawaii and Kamehameha-Kapalama.”

Mililani 3, Kamehameha-Maui 0

Brayden Yadao had a team-high 13 kills, leading the Trojans to a 25-11, 25-12, 25-18 upset over fourth-seeded Kamehameha-Maui at Moanalua.

Kale Spencer had 13 kills to lead Kamehameha-Maui. Mililani advances to play Punahou today at 5 p.m. at Moanalua.

Punahou 3, Roosevelt 0

Keaukaiokaiwi Tavares Thompson had a match-high 12 kills, powering the top-seeded Buffanblu to a 25-8, 25-19, 25-16 win over Roosevelt on Thursday at Moanalua.

Punahou will face off with Mililani today at 5 p.m. at Moanalua.

DIVISION II

Saint Louis 3, Pahoa 0

Pupualii Sepulona had a match-high nine kills, helping the top-seeded Crusaders to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-15 win over Pahoa on Thursday at Saint Louis.

Uasi Tokelau had eight kills to lead the Daggers. Saint Louis advances to face Pearl City today at 7 p.m. at Kalani.

Pearl City 3, Konawaena 2

Fati Seei-Tofi had 24 kills to lead the Chargers to a 25-0, 25-22, 20-25, 24-26, 15-10 win over Konawaena at Saint Louis.

Keahi Kaneakua added 11 kills for the Chargers, who will face Saint Louis today at 7 p.m. at Kalani. Tevita Lavaka led the Wildcats with 19 kills.

Also

Nanakuli 3, Island 1

Seabury Hall 3, Le Jardin 0