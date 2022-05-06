comscore Rainbow Warriors beat Ball State to return to NCAA volleyball championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Warriors beat Ball State to return to NCAA volleyball championship

  • By Cindy Luis Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii players celebrate after beating Ball State during a semifinal in the NCAA men’s college volleyball tournament Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Los Angeles.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii players celebrate after beating Ball State during a semifinal in the NCAA men’s college volleyball tournament Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Los Angeles.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias and middle blocker Guilherme Voss teamed up on a block on Thursday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias and middle blocker Guilherme Voss teamed up on a block on Thursday.

Boys Day became ’Bows Day on Thursday when it went from Hawaii 5-oh-no to Hawaii 5-oh-yeah as the Rainbow Warriors pulled out a five-set win to earn a spot in Saturday’s NCAA Men’s Collegiate Volleyball Championship final. Read more

Previous Story
Kalani’s Taichi Fujinaga helps the Falcons beat Maui in 10 innings to close wild day in state baseball tournament
Next Story
Television and radio - May 6, 2022

Scroll Up