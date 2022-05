Scoreboard – May 6, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

HHSAA/Wally Yonamine Foundation Division I State Championships, Consolation semifinals: Maui vs. Moanalua, 8:45 a.m. Fifth-Place Semifinals: Pearl City vs. Kalani, 11:15 a.m.; TBD vs. Mililani, 1:45 p.m. Semifinals: Saint Louis vs. Waiakea, 4:30 p.m.; TBD vs. Kailua, 7 p.m. Games at Iron Maehara Stadium.

HHSAA/Wally Yonamine Foundation Division II State Championships, Fifth-place semifinals: Konawaena vs. Waipahu, 11:30 a.m.; Molokai vs. Waianae/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser, 2 p.m. Semifinals: Nanakuli vs. Waimea, 4:30 p.m.; Damien vs. Waianae/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner, 7 p.m. Games at Francis Wong Stadium.

GOLF

HHSAA/David S. Ishii Girls State Championships: first round, 7 a.m. at Kaanapali Kai Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

College: Big West Conference, Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

TENNIS

HHSAA/HMSA Championships: singles and doubles quarterfinals, 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.; singles and doubles semifinals, noon and 1:30 p.m. at Royal Lahaina & Kapalua Tennis Garden.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA/New City Nissan Boys Division I Championships. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: Kamehameha-Maui vs. Roosevelt, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Castle, 6:30 p.m. Semifinals at Moanalua: Mililani vs. Punahou, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m.

HHSAA/New City Nissan Boys Division II Championships. Fifth-place semifinals at Saint Louis: Konawaena vs. Pahoa, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Island School, 6:30 p.m. Semifinals at Kalani: Seabury Hall vs. Nanakuli, 5 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

HHSAA/Stanford Carr Develpment, LLC Girls Championships, Fifth-place semifinals: Lahainaluna vs. Roosevelt, 3:15 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kahuku, 4:30 p.m. Semifinals: Kamehameha vs. Hawaii Prep, 5:45 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

HHSAA/Wally Yonamine Foundation Division I State Championships. Consolation: TBD, 10 a.m. Fifth place: TBD, 12:30 p.m. Third place: TBD, 3 p.m. Final: TBD, 6 p.m. Games at Iron Maehara Stadium.

HHSAA/Wally Yonamine Foundation Division II State Championships. Fifth place: TBD, 2 p.m. Third place: TBD, 4:30 p.m. Final: TBD, 7 p.m. Games at Francis Wong Stadium.

GOLF

HHSAA/David S. Ishii Girls State Championships: final round, 7 a.m. at Kaanapali Kai Golf Course.

JUDO

HHSAA/Atlas Insurance Championships, 10:30 a.m. at Stan Sheriff Center.

SOFTBALL

College: Big West Conference, doubleheader, Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

TENNIS

HHSAA/HMSA Championships: third place and finals, 8:30 a.m. at Royal Lahaina & Kapalua Tennis Garden.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA/New City Nissan Boys Division I Championships. Fifth place: TBD, 12:30 p.m. Third place: TBD, 3:30 p.m. Final: TBD, 7 p.m. Matches at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.

HHSAA/New City Nissan Boys Division II Championship. Fifth place: TBD, 11 a.m. Third place: TBD, 2 p.m. Final: TBD, 5 p.m. Matches at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.

WATER POLO

HHSAA/Stanford Carr Develpment, LLC Girls Championships. Fifth place: TBD, 3:15 p.m. Third place: TBD, 4:30 p.m. Final: TBD, 6 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

Sunday

No local sporting events scheduled

HHSAA/Wally Yonamine

Foundation Division I State Championships

Quarterfinals

Waiakea 6, Kalani 3

W—Dylan Honda. L—Logan Ouchi. S—Elijah Igawa.

Leading hitters—Kaln: Christian Chinen 1-3, 2 RBIs. Waik: Mason Hirata 2b, run, RBI; Joshua Ward 2b, 3 RBIs; Igawa 2-2.

Kailua 5, Mililani 2

W—Makai Miyamoto. L—Randyn Rios.

Leading hitters—Kail: Shayde Kuhns 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBIs; Mikey Hanano 2 runs.

Saint Louis 4, Pearl City 0

W—Spencer Rego. L—Eli Oshiro.

Leading hitters—StL: Blayne Nuu Contrades 2-2, run, RBI; Aiva Arquette 2-3.

Consolation Semifinals

‘Iolani 7, Kamehameha 5

W—Tyler Young. L—Blade Paragas

Leading hitters—KS: Beau Sylvester 2-3, 2 runs, RBI. Iol: Jonah Velasco 2 runs; Cole Ide 2-3, run, RBI; Isaac Ahokovi 2-3, 3 RBI; Nakoa Siu 2-2, run, RBI.

HHSAA/Wally Yonamine

Foundation Division II State Championships

Damien 8, Molokai 2

W—Jamieson Pabalan. L—Gavin Ainoa.

Leading hitters—DMS: Pablan 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Brandon Deth 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, bb, RBI; O’Connor 1-3, 2b, 2 runs; Makana Freitas 2b; Julian 1-2, 2 RBIs. Mol: Saven Kaahanui 2-3; Sol Kikukawa-Teriong 2b.

Nanakuli 4, Konawaena 3

W—Donald Kapaku. L—Taven Hiraishi.

Leading hitters—Kona: Kamaehu Makanui 2-3, run, RBI. Nan: Keahi Ah Sui 2-3, run; Kapaku 2 RBI.

Waimea 9, Waipahu 0

W—Anson Lazaro. L—Phoenix Torres.

Leading hitters—Waim: Tresten Shigematsu 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Kade Erdman 3 RBI; Lazaro 3 RBI; Robbie Correa 2 RBI; Chet Pimsaguan 2 runs.

HHSAA/Stanford Carr Develpment, LLC Girls Championships

Punahou 16, Kahuku 5

Goal Scorers—Pun: Emma Luna 4, Kaylee Ogawa 2, Pono Gacutan 2, Colette Jones 2, Reese Stallsmith 2, Elizabeth-Ann Damon, Holly Chong-Gangl, Kaela Yasuhara, Kailoa Kerber. Kah: Aika Dougherty 2, Logan Harris, Maya Maki, Sariyah Milosky.

Kamehameha 15, Lahainaluna 1

Goal Scorers—Lah: Tiana-Rose Anuhea Naki. KS: Ava Gurney 4, Makaala Ng 3, Henna Chong Tim 2, Leinaala 2, Tea Brandon 2, Jordyn Wong, Jordyn Nishimura.

Hawaii Prep 12, Roosevelt 11

Goal Scorers—Roos: Maya Uchimura 4, Kaya Uchimura 3, Eunchae Clara Lee, Kawai Hedges, Jayzlyn Tomisa, Maile Shiroma. HPA: Claire Hughes 6, Maile Imonen 3, Ali Wawner 2, Lia Craven.

Kaiser 7, Kamehameha-Hawaii 1

Goal Scorers—KS-Hawaii: Waiahuli Akau. Kais: Keira Johnson 2, Kristen Johnson 2, Emi Chrash, Kimie Ginoza, Jaime Farah.