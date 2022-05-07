comscore Oahu rail recovery plan approved by Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu rail recovery plan approved by Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:07 a.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / APRIL 23 The HART-approved recovery plan for Oahu's rail system ends the route in Kakaako and eliminates a garage with 1,600 parking spaces in Pearl Highlands, a decision made due to the high cost of construction materials. Above, a rail station near Radford Drive.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / APRIL 23

    The HART-approved recovery plan for Oahu’s rail system ends the route in Kakaako and eliminates a garage with 1,600 parking spaces in Pearl Highlands, a decision made due to the high cost of construction materials. Above, a rail station near Radford Drive.

The plan truncates a 20-mile route to 18.75 miles, decreasing the cost of the beleaguered project from about $11.3 billion to $9.93 billion, officials said. Read more

