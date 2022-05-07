comscore Proposal for free feminine products in Hawaii public schools approved | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Proposal for free feminine products in Hawaii public schools approved

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:07 a.m.

The Legislature on Tuesday gave its final vote to the measure, which requires public and charter schools to provide students with free feminine hygiene products. It now heads to Gov. David Ige for his signature. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Legislature ends ‘breakthrough’ session

Scroll Up