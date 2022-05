Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dozens of testifiers called for an end to the COVID-19 indoor masking rule for Hawaii’s public schools during an unusually contentious meeting of the state Board of Education on Thursday. Read more

Dozens of testifiers called for an end to the COVID-19 indoor masking rule for Hawaii’s public schools during an unusually contentious meeting of the state Board of Education on Thursday.

A group opposing masking in schools, Unmask Our Keiki, had organized community members to testify at the meeting at the Queen Liliuokalani Building on Miller Street. Some people who spoke during the more than two hours of public testimony shouted or spoke in angry tones at board members and state schools interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi, and a few refused to stop speaking at the end of their allotted minute. At times board Chair Catherine Payne had to firmly remind testifiers to come back to order.

BJ Penn, the UFC fighter and Republican gubernatorial candidate, was among the more than 50 people who testified online or in person that they believe masks are harming children’s physical and mental health and that the DOE is exceeding its legal authority and infringing on parents’ right to decide what’s best for their children.

Penn began his time at the podium by turning to face the interim superintendent, who was seated behind him in the audience, and saying, “Hayashi, you gone, brad­dah, when I get in (to office). You not doing nothing for the kids.” Penn then turned to the board and said, “All you guys. All you guys gone.”

Penn then introduced himself as a father and political candidate, testified briefly that he believes there is scientific evidence that shows masks cause harm, then ended by repeating, “I could go on and on, but you guys is all gone when I get in. Goodbye.”

Some testifiers said they were upset that Hawaii is the last state continuing school masking; some equated the rule to child abuse and corruption; and some said they plan to file suit and/or disenroll their children. Scores of pages of written testimony on the issue also were submitted, mostly opposing masks.

The state Department of Education has mandated indoor masking for all students and school employees in the 257 regular public schools and DOE facilities through the end of the school year, May 27. Whether masking will continue to be required during DOE summer programs and next school year has not yet been announced. Outdoor masking has been optional at all 257 of Hawaii’s regular public school campuses since March 9.

Several community members testified in favor of continuing indoor masking in schools. “The overwhelming consensus is that masks are the best way to reduce transmission. The majority supports that. … I don’t care how upset these people are, there is no scientific consensus that masks harm kids or the educational process,” said Sarah Hofstadter, speaking on behalf of the grassroots group HALE Hawai‘i.

Any drawbacks are “vastly outweighed by the risk of harm to a kid who gets long COVID or brings COVID home and kills their beloved tutu,” Hofstadter said.

Payne noted that the board does not set COVID-19 rules for the schools, but directed Hayashi and the DOE to work with the state Department of Health. Hayashi has said repeatedly that the masking rules and other COVID-19 measures have been enacted in close consultation with the Health Department.

Heidi Armstrong, assistant superintendent, Office of Student Support Services, said in remarks to the board later in the meeting that the indoor masking rule represents an important compromise and keeps more children on campus for crucial in-person learning.

Under the Health Department’s guidance, she said, “if the Department (of Education) implemented universal indoor masking, then the department would be able to forgo the individual case investigations, the close- contact identifications and the quarantine for the students who are identified as close contacts,” she said. “And that was huge, because we have had many students who were not sick at the time, but they were exposed or identified as a close contact and had to stay home.”

When the Health Department was asked for response after the meeting, Brooks Baehr, COVID-19 and pandemic response administrative assistant, pointed to his department’s guidance document for K-12 schools, which says it is based on CDC guidance. It reads in part, “Schools must adopt and implement actions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in schools and the community. Multiple mitigation strategies (e.g., promoting vaccination, directing students and staff to stay home when sick, correct and consistent masking, hand hygiene, cohorting, improving ventilation, physical distancing, screening testing, and cleaning and disinfection) should be implemented.”

Baehr added Thursday in a written statement: “You have seen case counts climb for the past six weeks. And know that, according to the HIEMA COVID-19 Information Hub, COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone from 11 on March 27th to 66 today. The CDC has downgraded the level of COVID in our communities from low to medium.

“The data speaks for itself. Let’s hope more people get their boosters, stay home when sick, and embrace the added protection they get from masking indoors.”

Two-thirds of Hawaii residents recently surveyed said they support the DOE’s policy to require students to remain masked while indoors on campus, according to SMS Hawaii, a market research and consulting company.

When asked, “How strongly do you support or oppose the Hawaii Department of Education’s policy to require students to remain masked while indoors on campus?” the 551 people surveyed responded:

>> Strongly support:39%.

>> Somewhat support:27%.

>> Somewhat oppose: 15%.

>> Strongly oppose: 14%.

>> Don’t know: 6%.

>> Refused: 0%.

Overall, more than half of Hawaii residents in the SMS survey said they would still wear a face mask even if there are no COVID-19- related mandates requiring them to do so.