comscore University of Hawaii play in olelo Hawaii wins national awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii play in olelo Hawaii wins national awards

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:06 a.m.
  • COURTESY KENNEDY THEATRE Performed exclusively in Hawaiian, “He Leo Aloha” follows the story of a group of Hawaiian students at UH Manoa and their struggles with finding and navigating love and the meaning of true aloha.

    COURTESY KENNEDY THEATRE

    Performed exclusively in Hawaiian, “He Leo Aloha” follows the story of a group of Hawaiian students at UH Manoa and their struggles with finding and navigating love and the meaning of true aloha.

A University of Hawaii at Manoa play written and directed by a graduate student in the Department of Theatre and Dance captured eight national awards from the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Legislature ends ‘breakthrough’ session

Scroll Up