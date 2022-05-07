Hawaii baseball team trounced in Las Vegas

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii baseball team re-learned an age-old lesson: The house is favored in Las Vegas.

UNLV rolled up 17 hits en route to Friday night’s 11-5 victory before 1,857 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, Nev.

The 3-year-old, $150 million venue — home to the Las Vegas Aviators — has been voted the best AAA stadium. But on Friday, the showcase was the Rebels’ offense.

The Rebels entered leading the nation in hitting with a .336 average. Against three Rainbow Warriors pitchers, the Rebels went 17-for-41 (.415). Third baseman Diego Alarcon had three hits. Catcher Eric Bigani went 3-for-5 with five RBIs. Center fielder Rylan Charles’ two hits raised his NCAA-leading total to 86.

“I knew they were very physical,” UH coach Rich Hill said, “and their offensive numbers were pretty crazy.”

The ’Bows’ 2-0 lead did not last past the first inning. In the bottom half, the Rebels scored five runs, with first baseman Hank Zeisle providing a key two-run double.

The Rebels then broke a 5-all tie when Alarcon sprinted home on a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth.

Edarian Williams and Bigani had run-scoring singles in the sixth for insurance. In the eighth, Bigani blasted a three-run homer over the wall in left field to end the suspense. It was Bigani’s eighth homer of the season.

“Tough one,” Hill said. “They’re all tough when you lose. … The team that deserved to win the game won the game.”

Although the ’Bows have won four series in a row, Hill acknowledged, “we’re a work in progress. The scoreboard didn’t lie today. The team that deserved it got it.”

UH starting pitcher Cade Halemanu failed to get out of the first inning. In two-thirds of an inning, Halemanu allowed six hits and a walk to nine batters. He threw 49 pitches before being pulled for Connor Harrison.

“Not concerned,” Hill said of Halemanu’s struggles, “but searching as a coach, and getting together with (pitching coach Mathew) Troupe and Cade and figure out how to get better this week.”

Harrison allowed an unearned run in three innings. Buddie Pindel pitched the final 41⁄3 innings, allowing eight hits and five runs. He also struck out five.

“When your starter goes two-thirds of an inning, you’ve got to have guys in your bullpen pick you up and kind of carry the burden,” Hill said. “That’s exactly what Connor and Buddie did.”

UH second baseman Stone Miyao continued his consistency at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Miyao, who batted cleanup, also was the middleman in a spectacular 6-4-3 double play in the fifth.

“He turned the corner a few weeks ago,” Hill said of Miyao. “He looks very comfortable out there. He’s doing a great job.”