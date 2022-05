Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Pacific women’s tennis team moved on in the NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis Championship by defeating Point Loma 4-2 at the Kailua Racquet Club on Friday. Read more

HPU won the doubles point and the top three singles matches to move onto the Sweet 16 in Florida.

Hawaii Pacific men’s golf in 20th place

The Hawaii Pacific men’s golf team finished the second round of the NCAA Division II West-South Central Super Regional in 20th place with a 303 and a total of 602, at the Pueblo Country Club in Pueblo, Colo. on Friday.

The Sharks were led by Keli‘i Kamelamela-Dudoit, who shot a 1-over-par 72, and Keita Okada who posted a 2-over 73.