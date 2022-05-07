comscore Waiakea topples ILH champion Saint Louis to advance to another HHSAA Division I title game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Waiakea topples ILH champion Saint Louis to advance to another HHSAA Division I title game

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:06 a.m.
  • ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Waiakea’s Kyson Wada put the bat on the ball against Saint Louis on Friday.

  • ANDY VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Waiakea’s Kedren Kinzie slid into the plate in the Warriors’ win over Saint Louis at Iron Maehara Stadium on Friday.

For the third time in the past four tournaments held, the Warriors find themselves playing for it all after coming from behind to defeat Saint Louis 5-4 on Friday night in the first Division I semifinal of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships. Read more

