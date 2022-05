Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

HHSAA/Wally Yonamine Foundation Division I State Championships: Consolation, ‘Iolani vs. Maui, 10 a.m.; fifth place: Hilo vs. Pearl City, 12:30 p.m.; third place, Saint Louis vs. Baldwin/Kailua loser, 3 p.m.; championship, Baldwin/Kailua winner vs. Waiakea, 6 p.m.; games at Iron Maehara Stadium. HHSAA/Wally Yonamine Foundation Division II State Championships: Fifth place, Waianae vs. Konawaena, 2 p.m.; third place, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Nanakuli, 4:30 p.m.; championship, Damien vs. Waimea, 7 p.m.; games at Francis Wong Stadium.

GOLF

HHSAA/David S. Ishii Girls State Championships: final round, 7 a.m. at Kaanapali Kai Golf Course.

JUDO

HHSAA/Atlas Insurance Championships: 10:30 a.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

SOFTBALL

College: Big West Conference, doubleheader, Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

TENNIS

HHSAA/HMSA Championships: third place and finals, 8:30 a.m. at Royal Lahaina & Kapalua Tennis Garden.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA/New City Nissan Boys Division I Championships: Fifth place, Roosevelt/ Kamehameha Maui winner vs. Castle/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner, 12:30 p.m.; third place, Kamehameha vs. Mililani, 3:30 p.m.; championship, Punahou vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m. Matches at the Neal Blaisdell Arena. HHSAA/New City Nissan Boys Division II Championship: Fifth place, Pahoa/ Konawaena winner vs. Island School/Le Jardin winner, 11 a.m.; third place, Saint Louis vs. Nanakuli, 2 p.m.; championship, Pearl City vs. Seabury Hall, 5 p.m.; matches at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.

WATER POLO

HHSAA/Stanford Carr Development, LLC Girls Championships: Fifth place, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Rooosevelt, 3:15 p.m.; third place, Kaiser vs. Hawaii prep, 4:30 p.m.; championship, Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; matches at Kamehameha.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled