comscore Column: As COVID rises again, protect yourself | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: As COVID rises again, protect yourself

  • By Dr. Tarquin Collis
  • Today
  • Updated 8:47 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 24 Hawaii’s mask mandate expired in March. Shoppers wear masks inside the Mitsuwa Japanese grocery store at the International Marketplace in Waikiki.

On April 27, Dr. Anthony Fauci noted that the U.S. is “out of the full-blown explosive pandemic phase” and, in effect, entering endemicity. Read more

