Column: As COVID rises again, protect yourself
- By Dr. Tarquin Collis
-
Today
- Updated 8:47 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 24
Hawaii’s mask mandate expired in March. Shoppers wear masks inside the Mitsuwa Japanese grocery store at the International Marketplace in Waikiki.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree