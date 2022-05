Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tune in to PBS on Tuesday to watch a recent award-winning documentary on the life of Duke Kahanamoku, pictured below.

“Waterman – Duke: Ambassador of Aloha,” Sidewinder Films’ award-winning documentary about the great Hawaiian waterman, will screen as part of PBS’ “American Masters” series. It airs at 9 p.m.

Narrated by Hawaii-born actor Jason Momoa, the documentary reveals Kahanamoku’s influence on the spread of surfing, his medal-winning Olympic career, his role as a life-saver, as well as the some of the obstacles he faced in sports and the world at large. As a native Hawaiian, he often faced barriers based on color, such as being banned from whites-only institutions like the Outrigger Canoe Club. He later became its most famous member.

The film features commentaries by surfing legends Kelly Slater, Fred Hemmings, Buffalo Kealana, Laird Hamilton and Carissa Moore, as well as historians and other luminaries. Longboard surfer Duane DeSoto portrays Kahanamoku in reenactments of the most famous incidents in his life.

Changing of seasons celebrated, Hawaiian style

Some places hold a solstice festivals to celebrate the summer or winter season. The Chinese, for instance, greeted the fall with the Autumn Moon Festival.

Hawaiians, however, had only two seasons, Hooilo, the wet season, and Kauwela, the warm-dry season. On Monday, the Waikiki Aquarium and the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation will observe the coming of Kauwela with its “Seasons and the Sea” ceremony. The event will be a private ceremony, led by cultural advisor Sam ‘Ohukani‘ohia Gon III on aquarium grounds, but it will be streamed online at 808ne.ws/seasonsandthesea.

“The official changing of the seasons is a significant occurrence in Hawaiian history and we’re proud to once again host this event,” said Dr. Andrew Rossiter, director of the Waikiki Aquarium, in a statement from the aquarium. “This beloved annual ceremony is a special opportunity for the community to learn more about Hawaiian culture.”

The ceremony, which begins at sunset, will include traditional hula, chant and moolelo performances, and will explain “the links between our lives, and our responsibility and respect for the ocean world,” the statement said.

Luncheon offers girls advice on dating

The Domestic Violence Action Center will host a luncheon on May 21 for girls and their mothers where they can learn about dating and the potential for problems.

The luncheon, titled “Heart to Heart,” will have a “workshop where they can learn about the red flags of dating abuse,” said Lani Moore, a spokeswoman for the organization. “We actually have a teen survivor come and share her story. … Oftentimes (a girl) will think ‘My boyfriend is so possessive, he must love me a lot,’ but that’s actually an indication early on of control and power tactics.”

The center regularly held the luncheons, which were very well-received, but had to shut them down during the pandemic, just at a time when they were sorely needed. Moore said domestic violence reports soared during that pandemic, with the center receiving a record number of calls to its helpline and other client contacts last year. “When the (pandemic) numbers were high, our numbers were high,” she said.

The free event is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pearl Country Club, 98-535 Kaonohi St. in Aiea. Seating is limited to 50, so reservations are recommended. Call 808-447-3534 or email rsvp@stoptheviolence.org.