comscore Bill establishes women’s court pilot program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill establishes women’s court pilot program

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

A newly passed bill would establish a women’s court pilot program on Oahu to address the growing number of women entering the prison system. Read more

Previous Story
Proposal for free feminine products in Hawaii public schools approved

Scroll Up