Damien blasts Waimea for Division II baseball title

The Damien baseball team won more games over the past three days than it had all season.

Rustyn Ah Yat went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and the Monarchs put the title to bed early, scoring all of its runs in the first inning of a 10-5 victory over Waimea in the Division II final of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships on Saturday night at Wong Stadium in Hilo.

Brandon Deth scored twice and drove in two runs for the Monarchs (5-12), who finished 2-12 in ILH regular-season play before winning three games in the state tournament.

Damien pitcher Pater Pappalardo gave up two runs in the top of the first inning but settled down after his teammates put up the 10 spot. He ended up going six innings allowing five runs on 11 hits with no walks.

Francis O’Connor added two hits and eight different players drove in runs for Damien, which finished with 10 hits — all singles.

Anson Lazaro went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Tresten Shigematsu went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI for Waimea (13-2), which finished with 13 hits.

HHSAA/Wally Yonamine Foundation

Division II State Championships

Fifth place

Waianae 9, Konawaena 1 (5 inn.)

W—Chanceston Molina. L—Ethan Yamaguchi.

Leading Hitters—Wain: Shysten Nagasako 2 runs; Chayce Gomes run, RBI; Dylan Butay 2 runs, RBI.

Third place

Nanakuli 6, Kamehameha-Hawaii 4

W—Damian Griffin. L—Maka Carbonel-Mangus.

Leading Hitters—KSH: Dacen Hisashima 2 runs; Salvatore Martino run, RBI.