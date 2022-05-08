Mililani’s Hikiji, Pearl City’s Mendoza pick up where they left off in state judo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two years without the state tournament didn’t stop a pair of former state champions from defending their crowns. Read more

Two years without the state tournament didn’t stop a pair of former state champions from defending their crowns.

Mililani’s Erin Hikiji and Pearl City’s Anakin Mendoza picked up right where they had left off in the last state tournament in 2019, repeating as champions in Saturday’s Atlas Insurance/HHSAA Judo Championships at the Stan Sheriff Center.

“This season was really challenging, because of injuries and just a lot going on,” Hikiji said. “It means a lot to me to finish this way. It was really weird with the two-year gap, but I’m really happy with this season.”

Hikiji, now a senior, won her second consecutive title at the 98-pound weight class. In her final, the first of the day, she defeated ‘Iolani’s Tehya Romero by ippon in just 10 seconds.

“I was like, really nervous, because I’m a senior and this is my last match in high school,” Hikiji said of her win. “I was really nervous, but I’m really happy about the results.”

Mendoza, now a senior, won his second consecutive title at the 132-pound weight class, beating a familiar foe in Tyler Kuwabara. Kuwabara got the better of Mendoza in the OIA championships, but Mendoza bounced back to beat Kuwabara and claim the 132-pound crown in the state championships.

“At first coming back was a little hard. Just because of the break and everything,” Mendoza added. “After losing to (Kuwabara) at OIAs I felt that same hunger I felt my freshman year. That’s what drove me in that final.”

It was an intense match that exceeded regulation, with Mendoza winning by ippon in 6:57.

“The work was worth it,” Mendoza said. “I knew this match was going to be a long match. So I knew I had to keep pace. I knew I wanted it more than him.”

Additionally, he managed to win at a different weight class. He won his first state title at the 114-pound class. This year, he competed in the 132-pound class.

“Winning at two different weights, it’s a very big difference,” Mendoza said. “At 114, the guys are a lot faster. As you go up in weight, it gets harder and harder. It’s always good to fight at two different weight classes and two different styles of winning.”

Also repeating as state champions were the Moanalua boys and girls judo teams. The Na Menehune boys and girls teams each won the past two judo state tournaments in 2018 and 2019. After the two-year absence, the Moanalua boys and girls teams both won their third consecutive team titles. The Moanalua boys scored a total of 86.0 points, while the Moanalua girls scored a whopping 114.0 cumulative points. The next closest girls’ team scored 50.0.

Six Na Menehune judokas won their respective finals. On the girls’ side, Kayla Shota beat Waiakaea’s Elena Shibuya by ippon in 3:52 to claim the 109-pound title. Jessica Dixon triumphed over Hilo’s Irie Sakai in the 139-pound final by ippon in 2:15. Taryn Titcomb rounded out the Moanalua girls’ winners, beating Kamehameha’s Kaleikoa Mannering by ippon in 0:15.

For the boys, Josh Establio won the 108-pound final over Hawaii Baptist’s Elisha Lum by ippon in 4:00. Sumiye took down ‘Iolani’s Stirling Sakashita by ippon in 3:39 to win the 178-pound crown. Brady Lee grabbed the boys’ 198-pound final, beating Roosevelt’s Kai He by ippon in 1:34.

Additionally, six more Na Menehune judokas finished in the top three of their respective weight classes. Karter Nitahara was the runner up in the boys’ 220-pound class, while Kameile Yasumura (115, second), Rachel Oshita (129, second), Nohi Kukonu (154, second), Jasmine Adiniwin (220, second), and Sage Beltran (103, third) each racked up podium finishes in their girls’ finals.

—

ATLAS INSURANCE JUDO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team Standings

Boys

1. Moanalua 86. 2. ‘Iolani 66. 3. Roosevelt 55. 4. Kapolei 49. 5. Pearl City 41. 6. Kamehameha 39. 7. Hawaii Baptist 31. 8. Mid-Pacific 23. T10. Assets 16. T10. Punahou 16.

Girls

1. Moanalua 114. 2. Hilo 50. 3. Punahou 44. 4. Waipahu 42. 5. ‘Iolani 35. 6. Kamehameha 28. T7. Mililani 26. T7. Waiakea 26. 9. Hawaii Baptist 21. 10. Kapolei 19.

Individual Standings

Boys

108

1. Josh Estabilio, Moanalua

2. Elisha Lum, Hawaii Baptist

3. Caden Guevara, Mililani

114

1st Logan Lau, Mid Pacific

2. Joshua Frias, ‘‘Iolani

3. Thor Guerrero, Kamehameha

121

1. Brendan Kuwabara, Roosevelt

2. Ryker Shimabukuro, Kapolei

3. Cyrus Bucsit, Saint Louis

132

1. Anakin Mendoza, Pearl City

2. Tyler Kuwabara, Roosevelt

3. Kekoa Young, Punahou

145

1. Josiah Lum, Hawaii Baptist

2. Brayden Morioka, ‘Iolani

3. Chance Garcia, Kapolei

161

1. Ayden Coronil, Kamehameha

2. Ryley Puahala, Pearl City

3. Bronson Morioka, ‘Iolani

178

1. Blaze Sumiye, Moanalua

2. Stirling Sakashita, ‘Iolani

3. Nainoa Narciso, Saint Louis

198

1. Brady Lee, Moanalua

2. Kai He, Roosevelt

3. Brycen Pagurayan, Kapolei

220

1. Rodstan Salangdron, Kapolei

2. Karter Nitahara, Moanalua

3. Aj Escudero, ASSETS

285

1. David Yamashiro, ‘Iolani

2. Quinn Bruce, Aiea

3. Jin Ro, Roosevelt

Girls

98

1. Erin Hijiki, Mililani.

2. Tehya Romero, ‘Iolani.

3. Gabrielle Hayashida, Moanalua.

103

1. Tatiana Paragas, Punahou.

2. Kelcie Ito, Hawaii Baptist.

3. Sage Beltran.

109

1. Kayla Shota, Moanalua.

2. Elena Shibuya, Waiakea.

3. Haley Lau, Hawaii Baptist.

115

1. Kelly Ann Ichimura, Punahou.

2. Kamaile Yasumura, Moanalua.

3. Elle Mizue, ‘Iolani.

122

1. Dallas Inis, Waipahu.

2. Jeylan Arakawa, Kailua.

3. Maya Rose Deangelo, ‘Iolani.

129

1. Aliya Takano, Kamehameha.

2. Rachel Oshita, Moanalua.

3. Rhea Martinez, Pearl City.

139

1. Jessica Dixon, Moanalua.

2. Irie Sakai, Hilo.

3. Arionna Beatty, Keaau.

154

1. Zylee Kuikahi, Waipahu.

2. Nohi Kukonu, Moanalua.

3. Malia Kukahiwa, Hilo.

172

1. Taryn Titcomb, Moanalua.

2. Kaleikoa Mannering, Kamehameha.

3. Audreanna Ahsan, Kapolei.

220

1. Lilliane Toledo, Hilo.

2. Jasmine Adiniwin, Moanalua.