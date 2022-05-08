comscore Pearl City makes title prophecy come true in Division II volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Pearl City makes title prophecy come true in Division II volleyball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Pearl City Chargers celebrated after beating the Seabury Hall Spartans on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Pearl City Chargers celebrated after beating the Seabury Hall Spartans on Saturday.

Pearl City captured its first state crown with a 31-29, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22 win over MIL champion Seabury Hall on Saturday night in the final of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Volleyball State Championships at Blaisdell Center. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - May 7, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - May 8, 2022

Scroll Up