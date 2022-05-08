comscore Punahou wins 13th straight state title in water polo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Punahou wins 13th straight state title in water polo

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Buffanblu celebrated after beating Kamehameha in the HHSAA Girls State Water Polo Championship on Saturday at Kamehameha Schools.

  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou’s Kaylee Ogawa shot over Kamehameha’s defense.

Kaylee Ogawa scored five goals and Pono Gacutan and Allison Kauahi each added three for No. 1 seed Punahou, which scored the final seven goals of the match. Read more

