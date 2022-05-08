Punahou wins 13th straight state title in water polo
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:01 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The Buffanblu celebrated after beating Kamehameha in the HHSAA Girls State Water Polo Championship on Saturday at Kamehameha Schools.
-
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Punahou’s Kaylee Ogawa shot over Kamehameha’s defense.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree