Raya Nakao hits record in Punahou title victory at state golf championship

LAHAINA, Hawaii >> After waiting two years, Raya Nakao was more than ready for a record run to the David S. Ishii Foundation/HHSAA Girls Golf State Championships on Maui.

For good measure, she lifted Punahou to its 12th team title in 14 years Saturday.

COVID-19 erased the last two state golf championships. That long frustration fueled Nakao’s fire. She made Kaanapali Kai look ridiculously short over two bogey-free days, firing rounds of 67-64.

The junior’s 9-under-par score was a shot better than the girls’ previous record, set by former LPGA player Stephanie Kono in 2006.

“This is Raya’s first states,” Punahou coach Anna Umemura Murata said. “Because she missed the first two states she sees her time kinda coming to an end and she wants to just win it. She’s so great. She has that competitive sprit and just wants to win.”

Murata should know. She won three of the first four state girls championships, missing the 1996 tournament because of an injury.

Nakao has apparently listened to every word her coach has said since taking over late last season, and is just as devoted to swing coach Casey Nakama.

Nakao admits her first two seasons were “rough,” but she made up for it in a big way at Kaanapali. She won by nine (The largest margin in the tournament since Murata won by 13 in 1997) over good friend and Kalani junior Kara Kaneshiro, and helped the Buffanblu overcome a four-shot deficit after the first round.

“Coach Anna told us those four strokes are nothing, that is like two people messing up on a hole,” Nakao recalled. “We just went in with that drive to win it and I’m so glad we pulled it off.”

Punahou’s team score of 1-over 211 Saturday pulled it three shots ahead of Kalani, which was shooting for its inaugural team golf championship — girls or boys.

Both teams were coming off league titles. Nakao and Kaneshiro — who won the State Amateur Stroke Play Championship in a playoff over Nakao — captured the ILH and OIA championships.

Punahou’s Maddy Takei, Kelsie Inouye and Nicole Ikeda placed in the Top 25 Saturday. Falcons juniors Kailee McKee and Teal Matsueda tied for 10th.

Kamehameha sophomore Kirsten Hall closed with a 68 to shoot into a third-place tie with seniors Eunice Han (MPI) and Leia Chung (Leilehua), the defending champion.

Chung’s championship seems so long ago, which provided immense inspiration for many. Nakao said her experience was “beyond my expectations, especially with the team. Everyone had so much fun.”

Murata certainly did in her first full year as coach, crying with joy as she walked the last two holes with Nakao.

“She worked so hard and she wants it so badly,” Murata said, “so for her to achieve it and watching it and watching her do it with no fear at all and no nervousness, nothing. … It was amazing to just watch her let it flow and just let it go and play.”

And beat Kalani, which has “been awesome all year,” Murata said. She convinced her team it would have “to charge” this week to win.

“I’m so proud because they really did it today,” she said. “And Raya is phenomenal.”

“I just went in and played golf, tried not to think about it,” Nakao countered. “Coach Anna said just focus on yourself. I never once checked the scores because I can only control what I do. I can only do my best.”

In this belated state championship, it was record breaking.

The boys state championship begins Monday at Kaanapali Royal.

—

HHSAA DAVID ISHII GIRLS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS

1, Raya Nakao, Punahou………….67-64—131

2, Kara Kaneshiro, Kalani……….. 71-69—140

3, Kirsten Hall, Kamehameha…. 75-68—143

4, Eunice Han, Mid Pacific ………69-74—143

5, Leia Chung, Leilehua…………..71-72 —143

6, Kate Nakaoka, Mililani………….73-72—145

7, Jasmine Wong, Iolani …………. 76-69 —145

8, Ava Cepeda, Kahuku……………73-73—146

9, Mia Cepeda, Kahuku……………..74-72-146

10, Esther Jung, La Pietra………..76-71—147

11, Kailee Mckee, Kalani………….72-75—147

12, Teal Matsueda, Kalani…………73-74—147

13, Ariya Soldwisch, Baldwin….78-70—148

14, Mia Hirashima, Moanalua….73-75—148

15, Kiersten Saludares, Waiakea…. 71-77-148

16, Jolie Chee, La Pietra………….72-76—148

17, Chloe Jang, Roosevelt……….73-76—149

18, Payten Shimizu, Baldwin…..74-75—149

19, Elle Otani, Waiakea……………72-77—149

20, Maddy Takai, Punahou………79-71—150

21, Ashley Koga, Moanalua …….79-72—151

22, Ferrari Dudoit, Mililani……….. 78-74—152

23, Kelsie Inouye, Punahou……..75-77—152

24, Nicole Ikeda, Punahou ………78-76—154

25, Katrina Huang, Iolani………….80-75—155

26, Moana Nakayama, Mckinley.. 75-81—156

27, Jade Mauga, HBA………………82-74—156

28, Nicole Tanoue, Iolani………….80-77—157

29, Anessa Riglos, Baldwin…….81-77—158

30, Mariko Yonemura, Mililani….77-81—158

31, Mira Kubo, Punahou ………….83-79—162

32, Madison Kuratani, Punahou86-77—163

33, Ye Won Ham, Punahou…….84-80—164

34, Rachael Wang, Kalani……… 84-82—166

35, Trinity Ledgerwood, Kaiser..85-82—167

36, Isabella Rodriguez, HPA……85-85—170

37, Jacelyn Yun, Maui ……………….82-89—171

38, Nanami Yokoyama, Kaiser…88-84—172

39, Shai Ann Baraoidan, Baldwin 86-86—172

40, Jovi Funakoshi, Mililani ………87-89—176

41, Lynea Park, Campbell………..89-87—176

42, Kieran Florino, Mililani………..88-89—177

43, Nikki Tabios, Pearl City………88-90—178

44, Anica Ancheta, Baldwin ……97-84—181

45, Brynn Yonemori, Mililani…… 90-92—182

46, Kulia Maldonado, Waialua.. 94-88—182

47, Kalia Kaneta, Maui………………92-95—187

48, Kylee Dee, King Kekaulike…97-92—189

49, Carissa Koki, Moanalua …… 95-95—190

50, Abby Kiyosaki, Roosevelt… 92-98—190

Team Standings

1, Punahou…………………………………….220-211

2, Kalani …………………………………………216-218

T3, Baldwin……………………………………233-222

T3, Mililani ……………………………………..228-227

5, ‘Iolani………………………………………….236-221

6, Moanalua…………………………………..247-242

7, Waiakea……………………………………..248-259

8, Hawaii Prep ………………………………288-278