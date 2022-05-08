Waiakea beats Baldwin for second state baseball championship
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:04 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
Andy Vliet / Special to the star-Advertiser
Waiakea accepted the 2022 Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA trophy they earned on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree