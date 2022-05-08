Hawaii routs UNLV to even series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Power times the elements resulted in the University of Hawaii baseball team’s 13-3 rout of UNLV on Saturday afternoon in Summerlin, Nev.

A crowd of 1,224 in Las Vegas Ballpark saw Kyson Donahue belt two home runs and Stone Miyao and Jacob Igawa each smack a two-run homer as the Rainbow Warriors evened the three-game series. Dalton Renne will start for the ’Bows in today’s finale. Noah Mattera’s first pitch will be at 9 a.m.

It was UH’s Rich Hill’s 1,100th victory of his coaching career.

With 25 mph winds pushing toward right field, Hill started Donahue in place of switch-hitting third baseman Aaron Ujimori. The move went against the odds with the left-swinging Donahue facing the left-handed Josh Sharman. But Donahue, who was held out for three consecutive games, hit a two-run homer in a five-run fifth and then opened the eighth with a solo shot.

“The wind is blowing out 25 miles an hour to right,” Hill said. “That and the combination of (Ujimori) having less production against left-handed pitchers, and we decided to go with Kyson in that spot. … It goes against statistical analysis, but Kyson’s really staying in there against lefties. It’s just the ballpark. You get it up in the air, it’s going to go, it’s going to be a home run. It’s perfectly suited for Kyson, so we went that way.”

UNLV usually plays its home games on campus. But this interconference series is being played at Las Vegas Ballpark, the home venue for the AAA Las Vegas Aviators. Hill told his players: “The scoreboard doesn’t matter with this ballpark. You go up, you go down. You’ve got to have good (at-bats). Don’t even look at the scoreboard until we need to.”

Igawa’s fifth home run of the season staked the ’Bows to a 2-0 lead in the first. The ’Bows had a similar advantage on Friday when the Rebels scored five in the bottom half of the inning. On Saturday, the Rebels scored two in the second inning to tie it. But Dallas Duarte’s two-run double and then Miyao’s two-run homer made it 6-2 in the third.

UH broke away with five runs in the fifth and two more in the eighth.

Blaze Koali‘i Pontes was effective in his fourth start, allowing three runs while striking out nine in six innings. Pontes mixed a 94 mph fastball with a change-up and slider. “Same thing he’s done the last few outings,” Hill said. “Just pounded the zone with his fastball, and had a good feel for the slider and change-up. Just tons of strikes. He was impressive. … What he did against the No. 1 hitting team in the country was very impressive.”

In four starts, Pontes has a 1.80 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. In his last nine appearances, he has a 1.62 ERA and 1.00 WHIP.

Tai Atkins pitched two scoreless innings for the ’Bows. The Rebels, who entered with an NCAA-best .338 average, struck out 15 times. The four UNLV pinch hitters struck out.

UNLV’s Sharman issued 10 walks and allowed five home runs in his first 12 appearances. On Saturday, Sharman allowed 10 earned runs, walked four and gave up four home runs.

The ’Bows, who are second in the Big West, improved to 21-20 overall. The Rebels, who are first in the Mountain West, fell to 32-17.