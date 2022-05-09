comscore Off the News: Good news for endangered monk seal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Good news for endangered monk seal

  • Today

Environmental news has few bright spots these days, but here’s one: The population of the endangered Hawaiian monk seal species has reached 1,500 for the first time in more than two decades. Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Federal funds allow lawmakers to be generous in time for elections, but controversies linger

Scroll Up