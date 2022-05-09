Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Good news for endangered monk seal Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Environmental news has few bright spots these days, but here’s one: The population of the endangered Hawaiian monk seal species has reached 1,500 for the first time in more than two decades. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Environmental news has few bright spots these days, but here’s one: The population of the endangered Hawaiian monk seal species has reached 1,500 for the first time in more than two decades. Is there still work to do? Yes. The seals’ habitat is still under duress from climate change, and there’s a resource management challenge to handle where fishing becomes competitive between humans and the seals. But the recovery is an encouraging sign that intervention for endangered species can succeed. Previous Story On Politics: Federal funds allow lawmakers to be generous in time for elections, but controversies linger