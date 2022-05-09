Off the News: Learn to live with sea level rise

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s too late to prevent coastal damage and shoreline loss as a result of global warming, and Hawaii must prepare for it. Sea level rise is a “game-changer,” says Chip Fletcher, marine geologist and chairman of the Honolulu Climate Change Commission, in Friday’s Star-Advertiser. “Now we need to take action to limit this problem.”

In some coastal areas, it’s time to plan a “managed retreat,” Fletcher advises. Hawaii will also face flooding and storm drain overflow as the water table rises, ready or not.