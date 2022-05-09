comscore Off the News: Learn to live with sea level rise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Learn to live with sea level rise

It’s too late to prevent coastal damage and shoreline loss as a result of global warming, and Hawaii must prepare for it. Sea level rise is a “game-changer,” says Chip Fletcher, marine geologist and chairman of the Honolulu Climate Change Commission, in Friday’s Star-Advertiser. “Now we need to take action to limit this problem.” Read more

