Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Learn to live with sea level rise Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s too late to prevent coastal damage and shoreline loss as a result of global warming, and Hawaii must prepare for it. Sea level rise is a “game-changer,” says Chip Fletcher, marine geologist and chairman of the Honolulu Climate Change Commission, in Friday’s Star-Advertiser. “Now we need to take action to limit this problem.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s too late to prevent coastal damage and shoreline loss as a result of global warming, and Hawaii must prepare for it. Sea level rise is a “game-changer,” says Chip Fletcher, marine geologist and chairman of the Honolulu Climate Change Commission, in Friday’s Star-Advertiser. “Now we need to take action to limit this problem.” In some coastal areas, it’s time to plan a “managed retreat,” Fletcher advises. Hawaii will also face flooding and storm drain overflow as the water table rises, ready or not. Previous Story On Politics: Federal funds allow lawmakers to be generous in time for elections, but controversies linger